Loop Capital Cuts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $120.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of BXC opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BlueLinx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 50.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

