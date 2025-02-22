“Long-Standing Board Members of RPC, Inc. Announce Retirement”

According to a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary W. Rollins and Pamela R. Rollins, two long-serving members of the board of RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES), have announced their plans to retire. They informed the RPC board of their intention to retire on February 18, 2025 and indicated that they would not be seeking re-election at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Notably, the retirement of both board members will come into effect at the conclusion of the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Until then, both Gary W. Rollins and Pamela R. Rollins will continue to serve on the board.

The 8-K report further clarifies that the decisions stemmed from personal reasons and have no association with any disagreements or conflicts with regards to the operations, policies, or practices of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company. The company offered no additional comments on potential replacements for the two directors leaving the board, nor the implications of their departure on current company operations.

The departure of these directors will mark the end of significant tenure on the board of RPC, Inc., a corporation known for providing a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily for the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas. The stock of RPC, Inc. is traded under the ticker symbol ‘RES’ on the New York Stock Exchange.

