LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.73. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 42,554 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LM Funding America

LM Funding America Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.