Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 2,660 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 213,705 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

