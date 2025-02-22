Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 1,970 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of T opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

