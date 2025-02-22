Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $825,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

