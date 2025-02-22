Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,605 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,734,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,613,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.09 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.67 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

