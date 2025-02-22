LimeWire Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,520.80 or 0.99810027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,974.24 or 0.99244846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,749,126 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 319,749,126.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.12817102 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,939,852.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

