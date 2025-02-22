LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

