LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.68. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

