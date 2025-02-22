LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

