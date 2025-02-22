LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 9,934 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

