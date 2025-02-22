Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $2,726.88 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,726.88 or 0.02822287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $25.67 billion and $590.59 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,417.11 or 0.99790385 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,085.04 or 0.99446696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,414,438 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,416,303.57460269. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,685.06575272 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $542,574,436.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

