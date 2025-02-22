Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

