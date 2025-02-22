Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1,003.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.77 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

