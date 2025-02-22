Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 75,219 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

