Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Leonardo DRS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.080 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $28.85 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $386,391.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,387.65. This represents a 46.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock worth $5,178,619 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

