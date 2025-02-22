Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 334 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average is $397.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

