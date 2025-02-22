Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LAM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$147.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

