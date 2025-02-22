Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.93 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $79.28 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 239,860,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,874,985 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

