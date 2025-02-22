Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy Rating

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

KRUS stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.09 million, a PE ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,688 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

