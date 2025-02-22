KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

KKR opened at $132.17 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

