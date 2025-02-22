Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 537 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.47 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

