Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 1,267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

PRU stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.