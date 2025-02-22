Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 23,664.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,490,000 after purchasing an additional 998,628 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 62.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

CRM opened at $309.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.34 and a 200 day moving average of $305.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,833 shares of company stock worth $381,389,136. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

