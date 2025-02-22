Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,120 shares of company stock worth $40,127,472. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.