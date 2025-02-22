Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 168 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $230.08 and a 12-month high of $329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $760,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

