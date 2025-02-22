Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,843 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after acquiring an additional 513,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,356,000 after acquiring an additional 267,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

