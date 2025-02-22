Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.75 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This trade represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,590 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

