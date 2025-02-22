Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 598.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

