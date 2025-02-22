Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $62,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
