Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,523,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 751,548 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 242,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6,100.5% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

