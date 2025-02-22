Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

