Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $421.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.78 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

