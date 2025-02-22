Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.