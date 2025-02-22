Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 725 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennon Green & Company LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 5.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.80 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.