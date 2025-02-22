Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 188 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

