Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $447.27 million and $2.79 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,834.29 or 0.02932160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 556,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 556,268.39188482. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,781.60469433 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,047,247.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

