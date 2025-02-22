KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $30,687.50 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.03 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KALV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.