KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $30,687.50 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.03 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
