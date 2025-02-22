Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $4,581,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $3,878,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

