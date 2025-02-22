Kadena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.41 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Kadena has a total market cap of $171.14 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,240,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

