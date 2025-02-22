JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 416,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

