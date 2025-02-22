Jonathan Hyman Sells 5,210 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Braze Stock Down 2.7 %

BRZE stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Braze by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Braze by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 38.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $20,794,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

