Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

