JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,133,301. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.