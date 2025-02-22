JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $41.47. JD.com shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 8,498,011 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

JD.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

