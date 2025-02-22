Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $348.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.03. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $647.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.