Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 70,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 143,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Iveda Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

