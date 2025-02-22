iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

