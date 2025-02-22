iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 524,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.